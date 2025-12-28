More and more in the Billings area are choosing to donate their trees.

Billings area non-profit collecting Christmas Trees with hopes to donate mulch

“We’ve been doing this for about five years. It really provides a convenient way to get rid of our tree for a worthy cause,” said Jeff Willardson, after tossing his tree into a pile.

“We did it in the alleyway and I didn’t want it to go there. So, I really wanted to do something to help the animals here in Montana,” said Susanne Richie-Davis, donating her tree to the pile at ZooMontana.

Cindy Peters is the Executive Director of Bright and Beautiful, a non-profit aiming to keep Billings clean and green. She is also in charge of their Christmas Tree Recycling.

“We had 5,500 trees that were donated and recycled last year, said Peters, "We have 11 locations across the city and county where you can drop off your trees and then they get taken to Rocky Mountain Compost. So instead of your tree going into the landfill, it will be used as a recycled mulch product," Peters continued.

It's provided convenience for many while helping supply mulch for the walkways at ZooMontana and the Audubon center.

Before the trees are ground down to mulch, they serve as anything from porcupine snacks or as a fort fit for a tiger for the animals at ZooMontana.

“They always post pictures of the animals playing with them. Just knowing that the animals get to play with it, that’s just so cool instead of wasting the tree away," said Lindsey Brouillard, donating a tree in the zoo's lot.

With the program being so successful, there's expected to be enough mulch to share with the public.

“Anyone can come to Rocky Mountain Compost in the spring as they’re getting ready for their garden and get free mulch," said Peters.

More information, including where and when donations are accepted, can be found on the post below.