Chauvin trial: Defense-called witness testimony to resume Wednesday

UPDATE, 10:30 a.m. ET: The defense representing Derek Chauvin called its first witness of the day, David Richard Fowler, a retired forensic pathologist with around 30 years of experience. He said he worked in the office of the chief medical examiner for the state of Maryland.

Fowler is a member of the National Association of Medical Examiners (NAME), the national professional organization of physician medical examiners, medicolegal death investigators and death investigation system administrators who perform the official duties of the medicolegal investigation of deaths of public interest in the U.S.

Lawyers for former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin will open their second day of witness questioning on Wednesday, a day after a police use-of-force expert called Chauvin’s actions during the arrest of George Floyd “justified.”

Chauvin faces second- and third-degree murder charges as well as a manslaughter charge in connection with Floyd’s death in police custody on May 25, 2020. Bystander video from the scene showed Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck and shoulder for more than eight minutes.

On Tuesday, Chauvin’s lawyers called Barry Brodd, a retired police officer and long-time use-of-force police trainer, to the stand. Brodd told jurors that he believed Chauvin was acting with "objective reasonableness, following Minneapolis Police Department policy, and current standards of law enforcement in his interactions with Mr. Floyd.”

However, under cross-examination, Brodd admitted that Floyd was not resisting at certain points during the arrest while Chauvin continued to place his body weight on Floyd.

The defense called five other witnesses to the stand on Tuesday, including three former and current Minnesota police officers and several witnesses at the scene. The witnesses testified to the “aggressive nature” of the crowd that surrounded the arrest as well as previous traffic stops involving Floyd.

One witness testified that Floyd had been taking opioids “every 20 minutes” prior to his death. Chauvin’s lawyers have claime other factors, including Floyd’s drug use, contributed to his death.

Prosecutors have argued that Chauvin’s actions — particularly the decision to kneel on Floyd’s neck and shoulder — deprived Floyd of oxygen and caused his death. Several medical experts have already testified that it was lack of oxygen, not a drug overdose, which caused Floyd to suffer a fatal heart attack.

Defense-called witness testimony will continue Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. ET.

