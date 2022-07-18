2 killed in Wyoming plane crash

SHERIDAN, Wyo. - Two people died after being involved in a plane crash in Northwest Johnson County.

According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, the plane with the two people aboard departed at about noon on Thursday from the Powell Municipal Airport en route to Buffalo.

The next day, air traffic control in Salt Lake City, Utah contacted the sheriff’s office to report a missing aircraft and the Johnson County airport confirmed that the plane did not reach its destination, reports Sheridan Media.

A short time later, the sheriff’s office received a report from the U.S. Forest Service that firefighters had been called to a fire near Willow Park Reservoir in the Big Horn National Forest, and located the plane wreckage near the Middle Fork of Rock Creek.

Witnesses from the U.S. Forest Service say there were no survivors in the wreckage, the human remains were unidentifiable, and there were no identifiable markings on the aircraft.

The incident remains under investigation.

