'Carry the Load' makes stop in Laurel

LAUREL — Carry the load.

A simple statement with a deep meaning. The non-profit organization made a stop in Laurel today to honor our fallen heroes.

“It’s just a relay across the country to raise awareness and support our fallen veterans. So basically carry the load is who are you carrying," said Jim Thompson, who is on the board of directors of the Courage Foundation. "Somebody you may know, or you want to get out there and support the people who gave their all, literally gave everything, for us to be in this great country that we live in.”

Carry the Load spans both coasts and the mountain states before finishing in Dallas, Texas on Memorial Day. There wasn’t a giant turnout this afternoon in Laurel in what is the second year of the event, but Thompson is anticipating growth in the coming years.

“As this thing grows, man, we should get up to 2-300 people the next couple years, but right now we’re going to walk and we’re going to carry the people that mean the most to us," Thompson said.