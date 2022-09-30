Snickerdoodle Oreos With Cinnamon Creme Will Be On Store Shelves Ahead Of The Holidays

We may still be a few months away from the holiday season, but Oreo is launching a new cookie flavor that will give you all the holiday vibes.

New limited-edition Oreo Snickerdoodle Sandwich Cookies combine sweetness with cinnamon spice. The cookies feature a snickerdoodle-flavored cookie and cinnamon flavor creme with green and red sugar crystals.

A Nabisco representative tells Simplemost the new cookies will be hitting shelves nationwide on Oct. 17, while supplies last. Nabisco says they’re around only for a limited time, but they should be in stores at least through the holiday season.

If snickerdoodle is one of your favorite holiday flavors, you may also want to create your own treats now and throughout the season, like this snickerdoodle cobbler from Call Me PMC. It’s an easy-to-make dump-style dessert that requires ingredients you probably already have around the house.

You can also try these creamy, cinnamon-filled snickerdoodle cheesecake bars from Shugary Sweets or these 3-ingredient caramel snickerdoodles.

If you’re wanting more fall cookie flavors, Oreo also brought back their Pumpkin Spice flavor for the first time in five years.

The golden Oreos have a pumpkin spice-flavored creme and will be around only for a limited time, so you’ll want to grab a pack soon.

Other recent Oreo flavors include Mocha Caramel Latte, Dark Chocolate, Chocolate Hazelnut, Tiramisu, Salted Caramel Brownie and Neapolitan Ice Cream, which had two waffle cone-flavored cookies and three creme layers matching the Neapolitan trio of chocolate, strawberry and vanilla.

For several of the past few years, Oreo has dropped a Peppermint Bark flavor in the winter as well, but they haven’t said if it will be returning again. The cookie, which has peppermint creme filling and crunchy sugar crystals between chocolate wafers, typically hits stores near the end of October.

Will you be grabbing some limited time-only Snickerdoodle Oreo Cookies?

