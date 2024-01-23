New Hampshire holding first primary of 2024, results to follow

Polls close Tuesday at 7 p.m. for the New Hampshire primary, with results expected to follow shortly thereafter.

New Hampshire marks the first primary and second nominating event for Republicans in the 2024 election cycle. While Democrats are also holding a presidential primary in New Hampshire on Tuesday, the party is not offering any delegates due to changes pushed by President Joe Biden and the Democratic National Committee.

Republican primary

The Republican field is quite small for a contested primary. Just two major candidates remain in the race — front-running former President Donald Trump and Nikki Haley, who served as Trump's ambassador to the United Nations.

The field faced a major shake-up on Sunday when Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis exited the race amid flailing poll numbers. A Monmouth University-Washington Post poll released Monday showed DeSantis would have had an estimated 8% of the vote. The poll was taken before DeSantis' announcement on Sunday.

The same poll showed Trump leading with 52% of the vote compared to Haley's 34%. It appears that DeSantis' exit could benefit Trump and help widen his lead over Haley. The poll found that DeSantis voters were twice as likely to name Trump as their second choice over Haley.

Tuesday's primary comes eight days after Trump won the Iowa caucuses with over 50% of the vote.

Democratic primary

Although no delegates are up for grabs, backers of President Biden have launched a write-in candidacy on his behalf. Rep. Dean Phillips and author Marianne Williamson are on the Democratic ballot. While an upset in New Hampshire has no implications in the delegate count, President Biden's backers are still hopeful that he can defeat the two challengers despite not being on the ballot.

