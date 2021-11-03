New Duncan Hines Kit Makes It Easy To Bake Professional-Looking Christmas Cookies

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

It’s time to start digging out the cookbooks and family note cards to find your favorite recipes for Christmas cookies. Of course, there are the traditional holiday cookie cutter sugar cookies and gingerbread, both of which are as delicious as they are sentimental.

But, if you’re a bit of an amateur in the kitchen who is looking for something spectacular to serve the family or bring to the annual holiday cookie swap, then we have found the perfect recipe for you to try this year. It’s actually a cookie mix you can find at the store that will make you look like a top-notch pastry chef.

It’s the new Epic Chocolate Peppermint Cookie Kit from Duncan Hines and it promises some impressive results without the exhausting work that comes with baking from scratch.

These are not your typical Christmas cookies, either. Not only do these combine two iconic holiday flavors, in chocolate and peppermint, but they also make them even better by transforming them into a cookie sandwich.

If you’ve ever seen a whoopie pie, then these Duncan Hines treats should look familiar. Depending on whom you ask, a whoopie pie is a sandwich dessert made with either cakes or cookies and filled with a delectable creamy center. The texture of the whoopie pie is like a cake, but it’s the size of a cookie. It really doesn’t matter what you call them, they are just delicious in our humble opinion.

Adobe

The new Epic Chocolate Peppermint Cookie Kit comes with the cookie mix, frosting and peppermint candy cane sprinkles to complete the holiday baking project, but you will also need a few other ingredients on hand. These usually include some butter and an egg.

Walmart has the kit online for $4.98, and you can likely also find it in the baking section of your local supermarket.

Each kit is advertised as making 12 cookies but, based on the reviews we saw of other Duncan Hines Epic kits, you may end up with fewer as you’ll likely want bigger cookies. Speaking of the Duncan Hines Epic line, the company also offers over-the-top kits for baking chocolate chip cookie sandwiches, s’mores brownies and even a Fruity Pebbles cake!

“Epic” honestly is the only way to describe something like that.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.