New Candles Smell Like Campbell’s Soup

While most of us are patiently waiting for warmer weather and summer fun, even those who don’t like the cold have to admit there is something magical about the winter. The sparkling snow, cozy socks and your favorite comfort foods, like a warm bowl of soup, all add to winter’s charm.

Capturing that cozy winter vibe is the idea behind a new line of merchandise from Campbell’s. The soup brand has launched two limited-edition candles based on two comforting winter meals: Tomato Soup & Grilled Cheese and Chicken Noodle Soup.

The new candles are available to order online and come with a free guide to winter fun that features activities for parents and kids to do together like arts and crafts, recipes and games.

The Tomato Soup & Grilled Cheese candle features notes of roasted tomato, peppercorn and cheese, while the Chicken Noodle Soup candle has scents of chicken, cloves and crackers.

These are certainly not the first savory food-scented candles to hit the market. For a limited time in 2020, McDonald’s sold a line of candles that, when all lit at the same time, evoked the aroma of a McDonald’s Quarter-Pounder. Set in little glass jars, the six scents were bun, ketchup, pickle, cheese, onion and “fresh beef.” Lighting those up would certainly be a unique way to hygge!

These days, there are plenty of other food-related candles still available from brands like DW Home and even Bath & Body Works.

DW Home’s candles range from dessert to comfort food scents and include pumpkin cheesecake, macaroni and cheese and Thanksgiving Feast, which features scents of mashed potatoes and gravy, sage stuffing and a hint of cranberry sauce.

Bath & Body Works’ food-scented candles are pretty much all sweet scents like Sugared Pecan Pie, Lemon Lavender Shortbread, Coconut Cream Pie, Blueberry Pie and Lavender Marshmallow.

What is your favorite comforting candle scent?

