Picchioni's IGA in Roundup celebrates 100th anniversary

ROUNDUP — A visit to the grocery store is something everyone does multiple times a week but, in some places, that store is more than just a place to get food.

Few places fit that description like Picchioni's IGA in Roundup.

It's a staple in the community as well as the entire county of Musselshell and on Saturday, they hit an impressive milestone.

100 years old.

"We’re four generations into this thing. My great grandfather came to America from Italy in the 20’s and ended up in Klein, Montana which is south of Roundup, in 1923. He got tired of working in the coal mines and opened up a meat shop," said David Picchioni, owner of Picchioni's IGA on Saturday.

Picchioni is part of four generations of dedication to the town of Roundup and its surrounding areas.

"The tag-line is hometown proud, and we live that every day," added Picchioni.

Picchioni’s, like any store, has its customer favorites.

"Our bakery and deli is kind of our main thing, we make fresh fried donuts every morning, There’s a sign on the side of the building that says best donuts in Montana. I stand by that," Picchioni added.

And their longevity in town brings with it regulars like Roundup resident Juleen Moore.

"I shop for my bar, I shop for myself, a lot. I should be on payroll," Moore said laughingly.

She said Picchioni’s does a lot more than just provide food to Musselshell county.

"With their 100-year anniversary they also came around and supported other businesses, which I thought was just wonderful. So, we try to take care of each other here which is just wonderful," Moore added.

But their presence in the community is key for another reason.

Food deserts are an increasingly growing problem in the U.S where 76 counties are without a single grocery store according to the U.S Department of Agriculture.

Making Picchioni's an oasis for those not wanting to make a trip into Billings.

"There’s no way that I could drive to Billings for groceries or would drive to Billings for groceries, it’s just not in the cards for us," said Roundup resident Monty Sealey.

"It’s very important for us, not only for our personal household but for our business as well. We have an assisted living business and we go through a lot of food and there’s days these ladies and gentlemen see me maybe once or twice a day because we need something," said Melstone resident, Jenny Pinkerton.

Picchioni mentioned that even as they gear up for a concert and celebration in honor of a century of hardwork, two simple words are the reason that another hundred years seem like a walk in the park.

"Customer service. Our motto has always been customer service, customer service, customer service. That’s four generations deep and that’s what we do, we’ll bend over backwards to help you if we can," Picchioni said.