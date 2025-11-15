Tripped power lines caused outage across Northeast Wyoming, parts of South Dakota

From Sheridan to Rapid City, S.D., a large area across Northeastern Wyoming and the Black Hills was without power yesterday.

Luckily, Thursday's temperatures kept most folks warm before power was restored in the evening, though this outage was still a problem for some in Sheridan.

Many gas stations were not able to function, and people who rely on medical devices and oxygen tanks had to go to a charging location at the fairgrounds.

Some ran into some trouble getting there.

Traffic lights in the city were not working, which Sheridan police said in an interview with MTN News led to a few fender benders.

Police want to remind the public that those intersections by law should be treated as four-way stops when lights are not working.

This is true in both Wyoming and Montana.

"There were two main transmission lines that tripped. And as a result of those tripping, it caused cascading effects that all of the power distributors were not able to provide power to all of the residents in those areas," said Sheridan County Emergency Management Coordinator Jesse Ludikhuize.

Ludikhuize says those lines that were tripped were over in Medicine Bow.