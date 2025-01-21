‘This is going somewhere’: Unexpected wrestling path propels Sheridan’s Becca Oetken

SHERIDAN, Wyo. — It's a Tuesday afternoon at Sheridan County High School and Becca Oetken is about to engage in a light wrestling workout.

"It was my sophomore year of high school and I was taking a weights class,” she recalled to MTN Sports.

That’s when the current senior was talked into wrestling for the first time by her weight room coach. All she did that sophomore year was win the state championship.

“It was such a surreal moment. I didn’t think I could do it. I was inexperienced, I didn’t know much about the sport,” Oetken said seemingly somewhat still in disbelief.

It didn’t take Oetken long to learn. Her encore as a junior was punching out with a perfect record — and another state title.

That drew the attention of a collegiate wrestling powerhouse in Naperville, Illinois. North Central College won the women's national championship two years ago, and the Cardinals nearly repeated last March, edged out by the University of Iowa. The Cardinal coaching staff reached out to Oetken, now competing at 190 lbs., and she recently signed a letter of intent with the program.

“I’m thrilled, I’m so excited to think that wow, I’m like … this is going somewhere," Oetken said with a smile.

It's definitely going somewhere. Oetken is still unbeaten this season and notably gracious. She thanks everyone from coaches to community, and teammates to family for support in Sheridan. And she's also held her ground competing nationally.

Oekten admits it's funny how three years ago she didn’t know a thing about wrestling and now she can’t get enough. Chasing a high school 3-peat, she clearly has the mindset of a collegiate contender.

“Being able to push yourself when you feel like you can't anymore, and being able to go 110 percent when you feel like you only give 70 percent,” are the keys to her success, she says.

Those apply to any sport Oetken signs up for. including one she's excited to help launch this spring.

“Our high school just sanctioned a team for women’s softball this year,” she said with eager anticipation. Look for her playing one of the hot corners at first or third base.

Then it’s off to the suburbs of Chicago to major in pre-physical therapy – and just maybe contend for a national title.