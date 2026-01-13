Snowmobiler rescued following in weekend crash in Wyoming

Wyoming first responders rescued an injured 40-year-old snowmobiler who was ejected over a guardail this weekend while riding on U.S. Highway 212 near the Top of the World Store, according to the Park County, Wyo., Sheriff's Office.

The man, a tourist from Russia, was driving the snowmobile when it drifted off the roadway and struck a bridge guardrail. He was thrown about 10 feet to 15 feet down into a boulder-strewn creek bottom, the sheriff's office posted on social media Tuesday.

The Cody Country Snowmobile Association was conducting a safety class nearby, and members were alerted of the accident during lunch break at the Safety Shelter.

Responders from Park County Search and Rescue and the Park County Snow Search Team came to help the man. One responder, Dr. Aaron Billin, determined the man had suffered a severe lower leg fracture, a large bruise on his stomach and significant facial trauma, according to the sheriff's office.

A First Flight of Wyoming medical helicopter transported the man to a Billings hospital. The sheriff's office does not know his condition.

