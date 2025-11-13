Sheridan County hit by 'countywide' power outage

Sheridan County in Wyoming is experiencing Thursday afternoon a "countywide power outage" hitting multiple communities, Emergency Management Coordinator Jesse Ludikhuize said in a news release.

Sheridan County is currently experiencing a countywide power outage impacting multiple communities. Utility crews are actively working to restore service as quickly and safely as possible.

Preliminary reports indicate that main transmission lines are now operational, but it may take additional time to bring distribution lines back online. Some residents may notice power coming on and then shutting back off as the system stabilizes. In certain areas, lines and equipment must be manually checked, which may delay full restoration.

Residents are reminded to treat all intersections where traffic lights are out as four-way stops and to use caution when driving.

Sheridan County Emergency Management, public health, elected officials, and emergency responders are closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with utility providers. Updates will be shared as information becomes available.

Power Outage Safety Tips

· Avoid downed power lines — always assume they are energized.

· Use flashlights instead of candles to reduce fire risk.

· Unplug sensitive electronics and appliances to protect them from surges when power is restored.

· Keep refrigerator and freezer doors closed to preserve food.

· Do not run generators indoors — only use them outside, away from windows and vents.

· Check on neighbors, especially the elderly or those with medical needs.

For ongoing updates, follow the official Sheridan County Facebook page at facebook.com/SheridanCountyGovernment or visit www.sheridancountywy.gov.