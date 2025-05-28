Pedestrian killed crossing busy Sheridan street

A 66-year-old woman was struck and killed by a vehicle Wednesday afternoon in Sheridan, reports Sheridan Media.

Sheridan police officers responded at 12:17 p.m. to the scene at the intersection of the busy North Main Street and West Fifth Street.

Police said the woman was crossing east on North Main Street when she was struck.

The woman, who was not from Wyoming, was transported to Sheridan Memorial Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The male driver is participating in the investigation, according to Sheridan police.

Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers are reconstructing the scene, and southbound traffic on North Main Street will be closed during the investigation.