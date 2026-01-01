SHERIDAN, Wyo. - Before most of Sheridan got around on four wheels, many commuters would opt to take the streetcar.

See what the restoration will take:

New effort to restore historic streetcar in Sheridan

“It was a way for miners to get to town on the weekend. It was a way for their kids to go to school here in Sheridan," said History Program Manager for Sheridan Community Land Trust Kevin Knapp.

But now, an over-century-old electric streetcar really needs some work.

“We’re just going to work on getting the roof solid again. The weight of snow and rain and everything is playing a major role in how fast it deteriorates,” said Michael Kellam, who has experience restoring train cars.

After fifty years of sitting out in Wyoming weather, Sheridan’s last surviving streetcar needs another restoration.

“They restored it in 1976 and put it on display, so that’s where most people's childhood memories come from today," said Knapp.

Now, the Sheridan Community Land Trust is raising money to bring back what was once a landmark in the city.

"It'll be a very in-depth project for sure, and it will take a long time, and it'll take a lot of funds. It's not going to be an easy feat," said Kellam.

"It was retired in November of 1926, restored in November of 1976. So we're definitely going to be presenting something next November. It'll have that building over it, probably a significant amount of the outside will have been at least stabilized," Knapp said.

Link to fundraiser: