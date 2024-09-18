Construction of Mormon temple begins in Cody

Cody - The controversy continues in Cody over construction of an LDS Temple in a neigbhorhood there.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, also known as the Mormon church, has started construction on the temple, while a neighborhood group plans to take the case against the construction all the way to the Wyoming State Supreme Curt.

Opponents say the Temple will bring light pollution and increased traffic to a rural neighborhood and suggested the temple be built in an area zoned for churches.

Hundreds of people attended several lengthy planning and zoning meetings for in Cody last year.

.The planning and zoning commission finally approved building plans, and the city issued a building permit for the Temple. But, members of the group called "Preserve Our Cody Neighborhoods” filed suit against the city.

City Administrator Barry Cook said the neighbors’ group lost in court.

“The judge has made his decision in that case, the district judge of Buffalo. When he made his decision he ruled in favor of the city, the process was proper. To my understanding, the citizens have now made the decision to appeal that decision to the Wyoming Supreme Court, so basically that’s the next step for them to take. The building permit was issued back in 2023 in September. The LDS Church has had that permit extended to January of 25. So they have a building permit, they can start construction anytime they chose to. They waited until the judge made his decision to start, and so they are doing that now," he said.

Cook went on to say the Church can start construction.

“They have a permit, so they can go forward. They’re taking a chance that the judge may make a decision against the church. They feel very confortable after the judge’s decision in District Court. They’re wanting to go forward and the Church has decided to start construction now," he said.