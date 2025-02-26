'Big things': Wyoming student honored with national speech and debate award

BIG HORN, Wyo. — Senior speech and debate student Lydia Maurhoff received the competitive Academic All-American Award from the National Speech and Debate Association.

She is the only Big Horn High School student ever to achieve this honor.

See the video below for this story:

Big Horn Wyoming student receives competitive speech and debate award

Just a few minutes south of Sheridan, you'll find Big Horn High school.

It's a school that has fewer than 200 students, but inside is a student with big dreams.

"My biggest dream, honestly, is to be on Broadway. It's just so much fun and everyone does so well on Broadway. I'd just love to earn my way there," Maurhoff said Thursday.

Maurhoff is a multi-talented student with interests in drama, painting, singing and musical theater.

Justin McKinsey, MTN News

When the stage lights come on, Maurhoff shines.

"When I'm up here performing and doing my thing, I feel like I've earned what I'm doing," she said.

Maurhoff has had many musical theater roles during her time at Big Horn High School, including her current role as Evie in "Disney's Descendants: The Musical."

"I am so proud of her, and I am so excited for her. She is going to do big things in her life," said performing arts teacher Dustin Olsen.

Mack Carmack, MTN News

Olsen nominated Maurhoff for the award.

At Big Horn High School, Olsen teaches band, choir, drama, and speech and debate. He met Maurhoff when she was in the sixth grade and has been working with her since.

"From watching them when they begin... to when they finish as seniors, it blows my mind. (My) favorite part of my job is to watch them succeed," Olsen said.

Besides Olsen, Maurhoff has support inside the school, including her brother and mother.

Maurhoff's mother, Kim Maurhoff, is the school's nurse. She likes to support her daughter by volunteering in the theater's costume department.

Justin McKinsey, MTN News

"(Lydia) has worked so hard. Not only on her performing arts, but also academically," Kim Maurhoff said.

Lydia's brother, Noah Maurhoff, is also interested in the performing arts. He's a junior at Big Horn High School, and Lydia enjoys working with him.

"My favorite part is... I get to see them and I get to talk to them (any time of the day)," she said.

"Lydia has always been a very independent child, just a real go-getter. When she sets her mind to something, she definitely goes after it," Kim Maurhoff said.

When it came to achieving the Academic All-American Award, Lydia Maurhoff told MTN she's spent several late nights doing homework after musical rehearsal, speech and debate, or work.

Justin McKinsey, MTN News

To be a recipient, students must have at least a 3.9 GPA and over 750 points accumulated from performances.

Maurhoff said points are rewarded for accuracy and quality of the performance.

According to the National Speech and Debate Association, less than two percent of member students get the award.

"(When performing), I get really nervous. My heart pounds really fast, but I just kind of let it be, and I push it out through my performance," Maurhoff said.

In National Speech and Debate, there are two categories students can compete it: congress and interpretive speech.

According to Olsen, interpretive speech, which is Maurhoff's special interest, is basically acting.

Justin McKinsey, MTN News

Maurhoff is undecided on her next steps in life, but she hopes to incorporate the performing arts in her leisure time.

"At the end of the day, it is so much. I love it so much. This is my favorite thing in the world," she said.

Olsen finds her future graduation to be bittersweet after teaching Maurhoff for six years.

"It's the best and worst part of my job," he said.