What does Election Day look like on the Crow Reservation?

CROW AGENCY — Tuesday marks three weeks until the 2024 U.S. Presidential Election. While you're probably busy deciding which candidate to vote for, the primary executive election was held in Crow Agency on Saturday.

While many Americans think of Election Day as a stressful time, over at Crow Agency, their day is a festival filled with food and music.

"It's just tradition. Ever since we've had elections, this has just been a part of the process. You cook, you feed everybody, and it's just a good time to celebrate," says Levi BlackEagle, the Crow Secretary.

All around Crow Agency, candidates host parties and cook for voters, as a way to express gratitude.

"Well, we're offering meals today, because everybody's vote is important. We encourage everybody to get out and vote. One single vote is very important to all of the candidates... Good luck to all of the candidates," says Channise Whiteman, the Crow Vice Secretary.

Mack Carmack, MTN News Channise D. Whiteman (Crow Vice Secretary) & Lawrence DeCrane (Vice Chairman)

Where the U.S. Presidential Election is between two candidates, an election on Crow Agency consists of four different positions: Chairman, Vice Chairman, Secretary, and Vice Secretary.

"Behind the scenes, there's a lot of moving pieces," said BlackEagle.

Instead of parties, candidates are a part of factions, and they run together as a slate.

A slate is a campaign strategy where multiple candidates will run together with a similar political stance. For instance the WhiteClay slate/ "Strength and Stability" slate is made up by Frank WhiteClay (Chairman), Lawrence DeCrane (Vice Secretary), Levi BlackEagle (Secretary), and Channise D. Whiteman (Vice Secretary).

"That's part of the strengths of having a slate come together. You'll see some of the candidates, they're just by themselves. So, they're doing everything by themselves," BlackEagle said.

Mack Carmack, MTN News Levi BlackEagle, Crow Secretary

On the reservation, candidates work and self-fund all of the meals and campaigning. Meaning, the thousands of free meals offered on Saturday, came out of pocket.

"We're not allowed to get outside money. What I mean by 'outside money' is any non-tribal member or entity can't donate to our campaigns," BlackEagle said.

The general election is set for Saturday, Nov. 2. So, candidates like BlackEagle, Whiteman, and DeCrane are busy campaigning for their second term.

"Strength and Stability,' that's for the whole Crow People, basically. That's who we're working for," says DeCrane.