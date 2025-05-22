PRYOR — On Thursday, students at Plenty Coups High School in Pryor were recognized during an assembly for their work preserving their people's history.

Since September, all high school grade levels have been working on a community service project. One of those groups worked to restore the Battle of Arrow Creek identity sign, nine miles north of Pryor.

See the video for this story below:

Students at Plenty Coups High School keep Crow history alive by recreating identity signs

For students who participated in the project, the sign meant more than words and pictures. To students Charles Ball and Kyler Pickett, the new Battle of Arrow Creek sign represents the history of Crow people and Pryor.

"We can do anything when we put our minds to it," said Ball.

"We're like trying to keep our culture alive, (so) people don't forget what happened in the past," Pickett said.

Mack Carmack, MTN News

The new display features three new signs: the history behind the Battle of Arrow Creek, a map, and an explanation for the project.

At the installation was lifelong Pryor resident Duke Goes Ahead, whose family created the original signs at the battlefield.

"That day was a significant day for the survival of the Crow, Apsáalooke... otherwise we wouldn't be here," said Goes Ahead.

Mack Carmack, MTN News

Goes Ahead said he was proud of the students at Plenty Coups High School for remembering his ancestors' history.

Goes Ahead, 50 years ago, was a part of the first graduating class of the high school. He said it's important to retell stories, each generation.

"To have the new ones here, at least they an that there was a significant historical battle that took place here," he said Wednesday.

Mack Carmack, MTN News

The original sign, placed by Goes Ahead's family, has been torn apart with bullet holes.

Plenty Coups High School math teacher Corinne Day says that while the new signs may get vandalized, the students should still take pride in their creation.

"They're the ones who put up these signs, and they did the work. They did the research. They found the photos from the archives... You can be the ones to help set a better example for the upcoming generations," she said.

Mack Carmack, MTN News

Because of that, students picked up the trash in the area and repainted the curbs.

Students Pickett and Ball hope both locals and tourists will view the new signs on their way to Plenty Coups State Park, to remember important history that took place right below their feet.

"If we didn't win, we would've gotten our land taken away," Pickett said.

"Our people are extraordinary, and we can do anything," said Ball.