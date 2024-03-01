Native American-owned small businesses in Montana awarded grant funding

HELENA — The Montana Department of Commerce is awarding $320,000 in grant funding to 26 Native American-owned small businesses across the state.

The funding comes from the Indian Equity Fund (IEF) Small Business Grant Program, and it’s meant to help businesses grow. This year, businesses in Helena, Browning, Billings, Box Elder, Ronan, Polson, Crow Agency, Harlem, Ekalaka, Wolf Point, Floweree, Butte, Great Falls, Lame Deer, and Busby will get grant funding.

Businesses can get up to $14,000 in funding through the grant program with a minimum dollar-to-dollar or in-kind match. Funding can be used for a variety of activities, including the purchase of new equipment or the development of new product lines.

In Billings, Studio 27 Salon will receive $14,000 to purchase commercial salon equipment to support the business.

A full list of the recipients can be found here.

The IEF grant program is one of four financial assistance programs offered by the Montana Department of Commerce’s Office of Indian Country Economic Development, and a total of $320,000 in funding is available each year through the program. Eligible applicants include enrolled members of the eight federally recognized tribes in Montana.