Indigenous health program aims to improve quality of life for Crow tribe

LODGE GRASS — Inside the First Crow Indian Baptist Church in Lodge Grass, Indigenous people come together once a week in the name of health.

The program is known as "Báa nnilah," or "advice that we all receive from others" in Crow. The program has meetings all across Crow country, including Lodge Grass, Wyola, Hardin, Crow Agency and Pryor.

The weekly meetings consist of prayer, a free healthy meal, music, group seminar, and role play. The intent of the program is to prevent chronic illnesses, such as diabetes, and for those with chronic illnesses to receive social support from others.

Each weekly free program has about four to 10 participants.

Tuesday's meeting focused on healthy communication between patients and their families, and patients and their doctors.

"It's helping me to change my bad habits to good habits, changing my unhealthy snacks to healthy snacks," said Mary Half, a program participant.

Half joined Báa nnilah to improve her health and dietary habits.

"I've been cutting in and eating more salads, less pop," she said.

Half is a mother of six children and struggles with heel spurs on both of her feet. She told MTN when she walks without treatment it can feel like walking over rocks, causing her pain and discomfort. Báa nnilah has helped her learn strategies to adjust her lifestyle and receive the help she needs.

"My boy was like, 'You got to eat healthy mom, be strong.' You know, he's kind of my inspiration," Half said.

The Lodge Grass group is led by facilitator Dorothy Gains.

Gains is a 12-year Navy veteran, and she recently moved back home to the Crow Reservation.

"That's what I love about this program. It's everything, not just the health portion. It's spiritual. It's connecting back to our culture," said Gains.

Gains told MTN facilitating the program is beneficial for her health as well, as she was recently diagnosed pre-diabetic.

"I'm in a healing process myself, and I see a lot of people in pain back home," says Gains.

The program is a part of a larger nonprofit on the Crow reservation known as Messengers for Health, which began in the 1990s.

Alma McCormick founded the nonprofit after her daughter died from a rare type of cancer, neuroblastoma.

"That is why I'm so passionate about what I do. If I can help other people take care of themselves to prevent chronic health conditions, such as cancer, I'm willing to do that," said McCormick.

McCormick started the Báa nnilah program as an initial research intervention trial, with Montana State University in Bozeman, to improve the livelihood of Crow patients living with chronic illnesses. McCormick says the trial was effective, and she has opened it up to Crow people who don't have chronic illnesses as a preventative program.

"Now, it's no longer research. We've proven that it works, and our people have responded to it... Most importantly, we want to prevent these health conditions and by taking care of ourselves, by eating healthy, exercising, those are the two most powerful and basic things we can do," she said.

Now, the program has become similar to a group therapy session. Coming together in a safe space is effective in improving mental health, according to McCormick.

"Coming together in a setting, and that's what our program provides. It brings people together," says McCormick.

That safe space and group setting, with others in similar circumstances, has helped Half in many ways.

"Don't feel ashamed. It's never too late. You can still change up your diet. You can still eat healthy and get better. You know, there's never a wrong time to do right for your life and your health. You just got to take that step," Half said.

Tribal members can sign up at the link here for Báa nnilah or to learn about Messengers for Health.