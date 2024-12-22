Indigenous artists share art and story at annual craft market

BILLINGS — Spirits were high Saturday at the First Congregational Church in Billings for the fifth annual Indigenous holiday market. Dozens of Native artists came together, shared their art, and told their stories.

Over 30 Native American designers and small businesses owners displayed their products at the Indigenous Holiday Market Saturday. Items sold included jewelry, shoes, clothes, food and more.

"We have a lot of tourists. We have a lot of families, and people that want to buy Indigenous wearable art, or even (the art itself). So, when they get something that's homemade, that's special," said Cora Chandler, the event's coordinator.

Chandler is the director of a non-profit, Cora Kay Productions. She's been putting on the annual craft market for five years now and is passionate about creating a platform for local artists.

MTN News spoke with three separate small business owners about their stories and success.

One of the food vendors was ChiChi's Dulceria.

Mack Carmack, MTN News Chi Chi's Dulceria



"It's really popular. It sounds crazy, but when you try them, they're kind of addicting," said the owner of ChiChi's Dulceria, Franchesca Rivera.

Rivera runs the Mexican candy business. She started it as something fun to do to raise money for her kids' STEM program.

Mack Carmack, MTN News Franchesca Rivera, Chi Chi's Dulceria



Rivera takes sweet and fruity candy, like Sour Patch Kids, and makes them salty or spicy.

Saturday was a successful day for the Rivera family.

"(Sales were) really good, really good. I'm almost sold out," Rivera told MTN.

"We also have a lot of younger artists that are up and coming. So, this really provides a platform for them to showcase their wearable art or their jewelry," said Chandler.

One of those young artists is Lili Munn.

Mack Carmack, MTN News Lili Munn, Yakusoka Art: by Lili



"It's kind of fun getting to do what I love. I was packing up for this market last night and I was just grinning," Munn said.

Munn is a mother of two. Her business, Yakusoka Art: by Lili, consists of beaded jewelry, paintings, and macramé.

Mack Carmack, MTN News Yakusoka Art: by Lili



Munn learned to make traditional Indigenous jewelry from her great-grandmother. She's only been doing her artistry for two years, but it's already become her full time job.

Munn said when she beads, she feels connects to the inspirational women in her life.

"Getting to honor them, feel closer to them, when I'm beading, I feel closer to them," she said.

Another business at the market shared the same theme of matriarchy.

MAck Carmack, MTN News Angela Howe, Choke Cherry Creek



Angela Howe owns Choke Cherry Creek, although she didn't found it.

"I love meeting customers. I love visiting and getting to tell my story," Howe said.

Choke Cherry Creek was originally founded by her mother back in the 1980s. Howe said her mother named the business Choke Cherry Creek after the creek that runs through Bozeman.

Howe has turned the business into a successful brand. She beads clothing and jewelry and then turns those designs into clothing.

Mack Carmack, MTN News Choke Cherry Creek



Howe's clothing pieces have been featured in various fashion shows, including New York and Paris Fashion Week.

"So a lot of my clothing has the elements that we put on our traditional clothing, but I'm not necessarily making something that's sacred, that can't be sold. So my clothing, everyone can wear it," she said.