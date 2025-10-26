CROW AGENCY — On Monday, the Crow Tribe Legislative Branch passed a resolution that aims to hold representatives accountable for their attendance.

Learn more about Legislative Resolution No. 25-10 in the video below:

Crow legislators pass resolution aiming to hold representatives accountable

The idea for the resolution came from Reno District Representative Josie Passes, who was sworn in December 2023.

Passes is one of three representatives for the Reno District. All six districts have three representatives. Those districts include Pryor, Bighorn, Black Lodge, Reno, Lodge Grass, and Wyola.

"I value integrity and justice," Passes said Saturday.

Passes ran for office after hearing concerns, frustrations, and complaints from Tribal members about difficulty reaching their representatives. That's why this legislative session, Passes drafted a bill that would ensure that Crow Tribal legislators are present and accessible to constituents.

"As legislative representatives, our job is 24/7, because we are accountable to the people," said Passes.

Mack Carmack, MTN News

Passes said Crow legislators do a lot of work outside of the legislative office, located on Makawasha Avenue in Crow Agency. She said that's why when constituents visit the office, oftentimes, no one is there.

"A lot of times people will walk from their homes down... to meet with somebody, and they're not here... I felt like it was important to listen to that... They're frustrated with not being able to see somebody," she said.

The Crow Tribe Legislative Branch holds two-week sessions, four times a year. Passes said this quarterly session, she wanted to create a resolution that would promote collaboration and dialogue between Tribal members and their legislative branch.

"If we all come together in those instances, legislation can move a lot quicker," she said.

Mack Carmack, MTN News

The new resolution requires that Tribal legislators be present in the office at least eight hours per week. Passes said the representative could either work an eight hour day, or split up their hours into two-hour increments.

The resolution also requires attendance documentation when legislators are in the office, and absences must be excused.

"If we had a required amount of time to be here, then people who come in to meet with us, can meet somebody. And if it's not their district's representative, it will be a representative who can help them," said Passes.

Passes constructed the bill based on three existing pieces of legislation. One of those documents stated that Crow Tribe members have the right to represent themselves.

Passes added that a benefit of Legislative Resolution No. 25-10 is that because representatives are required to be in the office at least once a week, they'll likely be interacting with each other more often, which could push legislation forward.

Mack Carmack, MTN News

"Progress and change is slow. However, it is still happening, inch by inch," she said.

MTN asked one Tribal member on Saturday their thoughts on the new resolution. While they requested not to go on camera, they did say that they've stopped trying to contact their representatives, as each time they've visited the legislative office, no one was there. The member said they hope the resolution prevents that from happening in the future.

"The elected officials are trying their best on behalf of the people, for the people... We are striving to make this a better environment and a better atmosphere for the Tribe, as a whole," said Passes.

To contact your representative, or to learn more about recently passed legislation, visit this link.