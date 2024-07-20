Bus tour in Stillwater County reminds residents of Crow's lasting impact

COLUMBUS — Most believe that the Crow's Tribe's history has remained relatively consistent south of Hardin, but in reality, Crow has created a lasting impact on most of Montana, especially Stillwater County.

All day Saturday, the Museum of the Beartooths took participants on a tour to see Crow's impact outside of Columbus, before moving to the current Crow Agency.

What may seem like a fun Saturday activity, is actually helping preserve the natural history of Montana, and keep it alive.

"I think we learn so much from our history. It helps us to be better people, and we need to teach future generations of this history, so it's not lost," says Penny Redli, the Director of the Museum of the Beartooths.

Redli has been working at the museum for the past 17 years. She's learned so much more about the state below our feet than meets the eyes.

"I'm just happy to bring this history to life," she says.

Along with her on the tour is high school English teacher, Casey Olsen.

Not only does Olsen educate his students, but his students educate him on Montana's natural history.

"I've lived in south central Montana almost all my life, and a lot of the history that we're learning today, I didn't know," says Olsen.

The bus tour at $50 a person has happened six times prior. But, every time Redli and Olsen step out of the motor coach, they learn more about the rich history of Montana, and the Crow people.

"It's been really powerful learning about the way the Crow people have shaped this area, and place names, and even the way our cities and towns are located on the map," said Olsen.

The tour was equally entertaining and educational, ensuring that participants take home native Crow history that is mostly unknown to the public.

"The next site we'll be going to is what we call chief Rock.' We'll go there next, and it is a profile of a Crow Indian Chief carved into a big rock," said Redli.

And this carved rock was just one of many stops that is keeping Crow history alive outside of Absarokee, Montana.

Visit the Museum of the Beartooths in person or online to learn more about their Crow bus tour or more tours in the future.