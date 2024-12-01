Billings Powwow honors lost family members for second year in a row

BILLINGS — The second annual Billings Powwow at Metra Park is ongoing all day Saturday and Sunday. The Billings Powwow has brought together Native American communities from all across the region.

The organizers of the event wanted to celebrate the circle of life, while also honoring those who were lost along the way.

Mack Carmack, MTN News Billings Pow Wow 2024



"There's a lot of different ways people can look at [powwows]. People can look at is as a ceremony, some can look at it as a social gathering or a competition," said Nakoa Redstar, an event attendee.

Native American Heritage Month ended in Billings with a two-day powwow in remembrance of lost family members.

"Just the camaraderie of the people, and all the dancers and singers that come together. You know, it becomes a lot of times, extended family," said Jonathan Windy Boy, whose family founded the annual event.

Mack Carmack, MTN News Jonathan Windy Boy

Family is what this year's powwow was all about. The Windy Boy family started the tradition to honor their lost family member, Marva Jean Windy Boy.

The first powwow, set to open in 2022, was pushed back to last year after Alvin John "Jay" Windy Boy Jr. died. Now the Windy Boy family is set to hold the Billings Powwow every year in their honor.

"The feeling of loss is a part of this circle and the gathering, so it just makes sense for the family here to do this," Jonathan said.

One Windy Boy family member set to make a difference this year is the 2024 Billings Pow Wow Princess, Kyrie "Jean" Windy Boy.

Mack Carmack, MTN News Billings Pow Wow 2024



Kyrie remembered her family as she was crowned the new 2025 princess on Saturday.

"The whole reason my dad started this powwow was because of my late grandma and uncle. My uncle really wanted me to become the princess for it, to represent it...That was kind of my way of honoring him," she said.

Mack Carmack, MTN News Billings Pow Wow 2024



The 2024 powwow was enjoyable for attendants who weren't a part of the Windy Boy family, too.

Sienna Wolfchild and Nakoa Redstar attended this year's powwow to compete in the friendly dance competition.

Mack Carmack, MTN News Sienna Wolfchild and Nakoa Redstar



"I'm a women's traditional, and then I'll be wearing dresses that I made, with elk teeth and these shells. It's kind of just graceful," Wolfchild said.

"The style of dance I do is the men's traditional. They're basically the story tellers, the warriors," Redstar said.

Mack Carmack, MTN News Billings Pow Wow 2024



If you missed Saturday's dances, don't worry as the bright colors, bells, and familial warmth continues all day Sunday, too.

"When we have extended family, such as that, those bonds are stronger than the bloodline," said Jonathan.

To learn more about the Billings Powwow, click this link.