'We love this church': Broadview church celebrates 115 years of service

BROADVIEW — Bethel Evangelical Church commemorated 115 years of serving the Broadview community. It was a joyous occasion that brought some of the church’s former pastors from near and far to celebrate.

“It’s awesome to look back at 115 years. Nobody in this room was alive, I know, 115 years ago,” said Pastor Rory Adams at the Broadview Community Center on Sunday.

Bethel Evangelical first opened its doors in 1908.

“Our church is the oldest church in our network of churches in Montana, North Dakota, Wyoming area,” Adams said.

Alina Hauter/MTN News Pastor Rory Adams of Bethel Evangelical Church in Broadview

Adams wanted to pay tribute to the church’s past on this day.

“The important thing we need to recognize is that really, we’re only here because of what the people who have come before us have done and we wanted to honor that,” said Adams.

Several of the church’s former pastors were invited to the service, like Rod Griffin who served from 2006 to 2008, and came from Rapid City, South Dakota to attend the celebration.

“One thing I did notice in changes, is that they went from pews to soft chairs,” said Griffin as he addressed the congregation.

Former Bethel Evangelical pastor Bob Conover also attended.

Alina Hauter/MTN News

“According to Rory, I served here from 1988 to 2003,” Conover said.

He currently lives in Red Lodge but grew up in the town of Broadview.

“When I came here, I had had a very difficult ministry prior to this. When I came here, these people helped me so much, and to get back on my feet, so I really enjoyed it,” said Conover.

Conover was even able to reunite with couples he had married in the past over a catered lunch at the community center after the service. The Lees were overjoyed to be able to see him.

Alina Hauter/MTN News

“We love this church, it’s just been, it’s so community focused and just helping out around. Just having that community is really nice,” Elizabeth Lee said.

Elizabeth’s husband Ed attended the church when he was just a kid and now it’s come full circle.

“It’s a place for our children to grow up in. I got to experience it and now my children will get to experience it,” said Ed Lee.

“Pretty awesome to just celebrate God’s faithfulness in the past and also look forward to expecting him to do great things in the future,” Adams said.