South Side Billings business highlights vendors at 10th annual holiday kickoff

Garden Avenue Greenhouse in the Billings South Side welcomed more than 100 local artists and vendors this weekend for their 10th annual holiday kickoff.

Dozens of people lined up before the Greenhouse's doors even opened Saturday morning to check out everything from Montana made jewelry and clothing to art.

For 10-year-old Keagan Jones, it was a chance to show off his homemade wood-burned creations, many of which are inspired by his love for the great outdoors.

Keagan Harsha/MTN News

"I'm a big outdoorsman. I pretty much breathe it so, it just goes with me I guess," said Jones on Saturday at Garden Avenue Greenhouse.

Jones said his boxes take an average of two hours to make.

The holiday kick continues Sunday morning from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the business's greenhouse just down the street from the Billings KOA.