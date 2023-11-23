Holiday preparations going smooth in Billings after winter storm downgraded

BILLINGS — With the incoming storm downgraded, it’s mostly business as usual at the Billings Logan International Airport Wednesday. It could be a different story for those on the roads, especially those making those last-minute preparations from out of town.

Elsewhere in town, Costco was bustling Wednesday with shoppers from all over the region getting ready for Thanksgiving.

“It’s getting there. It was getting to sardine-can level for sure,” said Sheridan resident Tom Olson.

As busy as Costco was, it’s nothing compared to the number of people traveling for the holidays. According to AAA, over 55 million people will be traveling across the United States.

Some of them are making their way to and from Billings.

“We definitely adjusted our plans so that we didn’t have to go anywhere,” said Costco shopper Jenny Ingraham with her family.

Alina Hauter/MTN News Ingraham family

The Ingraham family came in from Joliet to stock up for turkey day.

"We’re really glad that it’s on Thanksgiving and we just get to make really good food and just stay at home and not have to go anywhere,” Ingraham said.

A large part of Wyoming is under a winter storm warning from midnight Wednesday to Sunday, but that didn't bother Sheridan resident Mitch Quade.

“I can see the storm brewing to the west. But I carry chains and a shovel. If the roads are really going to be bad, I just don’t go,” Quade said at Costco.

Alina Hauter/MTN News Mitch Quade

Travel has been going smoothly over at Billings Logan International Airport.

“We will see a larger number of passengers flying through the airport, particularly today and on Sunday. Those are typical Thanksgiving holiday peak periods,” said Billings Director of Aviation Jeff Roach.

Roach estimates that nearly 7,000 people will travel out of Billings Logan between Wednesday and Monday.

“Now that the forecast has been downgraded for the next few days, we don’t expect any issues with travel here at the airport,” Roach said.

The airlines have increased the number of seats available on aircrafts and have also added some extra flights.

If that doesn’t help, Quade has some sage advice.

“Be patient, be happy, and smile,” said Quade.