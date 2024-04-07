Cyclists bring the energy at Eagle Mount's second annual Cycle to Soar event

BILLINGS — The Billings YMCA was bustling this morning as the second annual Cycle to Soar event took place for Eagle Mount.

Eagle Mount is a Montana organization that makes it possible for individuals with disabilities to engage with the community through adaptive recreation adventures. The organization has three locations across Montana (Billings, Bozeman, and Great Falls) and serves kids as young as three and adults as old as 93.

Over 300 people cycled for a purpose, hoping to help raise $75,000 for the group's cause.

Billings resident Lindsey Ahrens is a part of Pediatric Therapy Clinic's cycling team, and has a special connection to Eagle Mount.

Alina Hauter/MTN News Lindsey Ahrens

“We serve, obviously, kids with special needs, individuals with disabilities. My son also has special needs and Eagle Mount’s a really big part of our life. We’ve been a part of it for the last six and seven years and it’s just a community for us,” Ahrens said.

“We’re always looking for volunteers and participants to join the effort. Our summer camps are coming up and so youths 12 and above make amazing camp volunteers,” said Lynn Mullowney Cabrera, Eagle Mount's excutive director.

If you're interested in volunteering or donating for Eagle Mount, visit their website.