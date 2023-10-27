Billings Snow Buddies program in desperate need of volunteers

BILLINGS — Not everyone is able to shovel snow in the frigid weather, so the Snow Buddies program in Billings is willing to help but needs volunteers.

“It’s really rewarding,” said Justin Voeller, who runs the program.

Voeller has been a snow buddy since 2016. The program is free but does have qualifications. It’s for disabled or elderly residents, or those who can’t afford snow-shoveling gear.

You also have to be within Billings city limits.

When the city relinquished control of the program in 2022, Voeller took over and said it’s because of one of his clients.

“She reminded me a lot of my grandma. She baked me cookies one time I removed her snow and I felt hooked, I felt connected so I’ve been coming back to clear her sidewalks since the beginning,” Voeller said.

Alina Hauter/MTN News

That client may no longer live at that residence, but Voeller still hopes to make a difference and needs some help.

“Farmer’s Almanac is saying we’re going to be having a decent chunk of snow this year and I’d like to have as many volunteers as possible,” said Voeller.

They had a dozen volunteers last year but as of right now, they only have three.

“The Snow Buddies, we can’t exist without volunteers and we can’t help these people without volunteers,” said Voeller.

The program is something that Sheri Sala, who lives on Clark Avenue, appreciates. She didn't need help Thursday as she cleared her walk, but she said she was glad the service was available for others.

“I think it’s great if people can just help out and do what they can do. It makes it easier for everybody,” Sala said.

Justin McKinsey/MTN News

If you’d like to volunteer to be a Snow Buddy or you’d like to request to have your sidewalk shoveled, call (406) 647-0812 or visit their Facebook page.