Nearly 3 million people visited Glacier National Park in 2022

WEST GLACIER - Nearly 3 million people paid a visit to Glacier National Park in 2022, keeping it among the top 10 most visited national parks.
Numbers released on Tuesday show a total of 2,908,458 recreation visits for the year.
Park officials note that the number of visitors dropped 5.6% from 2021, mainly due mostly to a drop in visitation in January, March, April, October, November, and December. However, monthly records were set for February and September.
Glacier National Park has consistently hosted around 3 million visitors each year for the last five years — except in 2020 due to pandemic-related closures.
The list below shows the annual trend for recreation visits over the last several years.
- 2022- 2,908,458
- 2021- 3,081,656
- 2020- 1,698,864 (Park closed March 24 to June 8, east side of the park remained closed)
- 2019- 3,049,839
- 2018- 2,965,309
- 2017- 3,305,512 (Highest on record)
While Glacier remains one of the most visited parks in the nation, park officials say in a news release "that the vehicle reservation pilot program has successfully spread visitation throughout the day during peak hours on Going-to-the-Sun Road resulting in fewer closures, better traffic management, and a more enjoyable park experience during peak season."
The table below shows recreation visitation for peak season, June through August, over the last several years.
|Location
|2022
|2021
|2020
|2019
|2018
|2017
|West Entrance
|821,333
|916,493
|876,322
|1,011,138
|864,798
|983,780
|Saint Mary
|388,687
|349,072
|Closed
|481,301
|486,677
|745,461
|Many Glacier
|262,471
|261,287
|Closed
|256,192
|267,339
|291,191
|Two Medicine
|179,717
|193,289
|Closed
|145,886
|155,323
|146,079
|Camas
|70,327
|87,121
|110,627
|89,206
|89,141
|93,575
|Polebridge
|53,608
|70,766
|72,571
|59,032
|55,027
|82,266
|Goat Lick/ Walton
|119,838
|137,704
|56,279
|113,919
|141,042
|112,379
Additional information about park visitation, including how the above numbers were calculated can be found at https://www.nps.gov/index.htm.