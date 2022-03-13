NAIA women's national tournament: Rocky runs past Dakota State, into round of 16

BILLINGS — Trailling 62-61 in the fourth quarter, Rocky Mountain College closed the game on a 28-11 spurt to top Dakota State 89-73 and advance to the round of 16 of the NAIA women's basketball national tournament.

The two traded blows throughout the game, which was played at a frenetic pace. After Chaylee Nagle gave the Trojans the lead in the fourth, Shauna Bribiescas caught fire, hitting five 3-pointers in a four minute span to push Rocky's lead to 17.

Bribescas finished with 25 points and hit 7-of-10 attempts from downtown.

Frontier Conference player of the year N'Dea Flye had a triple-double with 29 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists. She also added three steals and an emphatic block.

Rocky will play in Sioux City, Iowa in the round of 16 at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 17.