Muma leads 8 Wyoming Cowboys on all Mountain West Teams

LARAMIE, Wyo. - The Mountain West Conference announced its 2021 All-Mountain West football teams on Tuesday and eight Wyoming Cowboys earned First, Second and Honorable Mention honors. The teams were selected in voting by the 12 Mountain West head coaches and media members covering the league.

First Team Selections

Wyoming linebacker Chad Muma was named to the All-MW First Team. Muma ranked No. 1 in the Mountain West and No. 2 in the nation in solo tackles this season, averaging 6.7 solo tackles per game. He also ranked No. 2 in the MW and No. 4 in the country in total tackles, averaging 10.8 total tackles per game. Muma had two interception returns for touchdowns during the season to rank No. 1 in the conference and No. 2 in the nation in that category, and his three total interceptions tied him for No. 3 in the Mountain West and No. 30 in the FBS. Muma is one of six national finalists for this year's Butkus Award that honors the best linebacker in the nation.

Second Team Selections

The Cowboys have four Second Team honorees in running back Xazavian Valladay, cornerback C.J. Coldon, center Keegan Cryder and wide receiver Isaiah Neyor.

Xazavian Valladay ranked No. 3 in the Mountain West in rushing yards per game (82.0), while ranking No. 5 in rushing attempts (190). He also ranked No. 3 in rushing yards per carry (5.18 per carry). Valladay was No. 8 in the conference in all-purpose yards (101.42 all-purpose yards per game), as he ranked second on the Cowboy team in receptions, with 23 for 233 yards.

C.J. Coldon helped lead a Wyoming defense that ranked No. 7 in the nation in pass defense, allowing opponents only 177.5 yards per game. He was credited with nine pass breakups on the season to rank No. 8 in the conference. Coldon was credited with 66 tackles from his cornerback position, which ranked him No. 3 on the Cowboy team and ranked him No. 31 in the conference among all players at all positions.

Keegan Cryder started his 43rd consecutive game last Saturday in Wyoming's regular-season finale. Those 43 starts include every game of Cryder's career, dating back to his redshirt freshman season of 2018. He has never missed a game during his Wyoming career. He helped pave the way for Wyoming to rank No. 2 in the Mountain West and No. 30 in the nation in rushing offense, averaging 195.1 yards per game.

Isaiah Neyor was No. 1 in the Mountain West and No. 9 in the country in receiving touchdowns, with 11. He ranked No. 1 in the conference and No. 9 in the nation in average yards per catch (20.28 yards per receptions). Neyor also ranked No. 8 in the league in total receiving yards (791) and was No. 9 in receiving yards per game (65.92 receiving yards per game).

Honorable Mention Selections

Three Cowboy linemen were named Honorable Mention All-Mountain West Conference. Those three were defensive end Garrett Crall, nose tackle Cole Godbout and offensive guard Logan Harris.

Garrett Crall rose from being a walk-on at Wyoming, to being voted a two-time team captain by his teammates. He was captain of a Wyoming defense that ranked No. 4 in the MW and No. 36 nationally in total defense (346.6 yards allowed per game). He also was part of a Wyoming defense that ranked No. 1 in the conference and No. 7 in the nation in pass defense (177.5 yards allowed per game). For the 2021 season, Crall made 41 tackles, 4.5 TFLs, 1.0 sack, had four quarterback hurries and two pass break-ups.

Cole Godbout ranked No. 4 among MW defensive linemen in tackles in 2021, averaging 5.0 tackles per game. In conference games only, he ranked No. 2 among conference D-Linemen in tackles, averaging 6.25 tackles per game. Godbout tallied 60 total tackles on the year, including 4.0 sacks, 5.0 tackles for loss, five quarterback hurries and five pass break-ups.

Logan Harris has been a standout on the offensive line for Wyoming the past five seasons. He has started 42 career games and has played in 53 career games for the Cowboys. Harris' blocking enabled Wyoming to rank No. 2 in the Mountain West and No. 30 in the nation in rushing offense, averaging 195.1 yards per game for the 2021 season.

2021 Wyoming All-Mountain West Conference Honorees

First Team

Chad Muma, Linebacker, 6-3, 242, Lone Tree, Colo. (Legend)

Second Team

C.J. Coldon, Cornerback, 6-1, 180, Belleville, Ill. (Althoff Catholic)

Keegan Cryder, Center, 6-4, 309, Littleton, Colo. (Dakota Ridge)

Isaiah Neyor, Wide Receiver, 6-3, 210, Fort Worth, Texas (Lamar)

Xazavian Valladay, Running Back, 6-0, 198, Matteson, Ill. (Brother Rice)

Honorable Mention

Garrett Crall, Defensive End, 6-5, 239, Hicksville, Ohio (Hicksville)

Cole Godbout, Nose Tackle, 6-4, 274, Hudson, Wis. (Hudson)

Logan Harris, Offensive Guard, 6-3, 310, Torrington, Wyo. (Torrington)

