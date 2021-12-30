Amid strong winds in Boulder County, fast-moving grass fires force evacuations, destroy homes

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Multiple growing and fast-moving grass fires have forced evacuations in Boulder County as strong winds continue to blow through the area and spread the fire to homes.

The Boulder County Office of Emergency Management is telling residents to evacuate if they see fire. The OEM instructs residents to go east or north. All of Superior and Louisville has been evacuated. Parts of Broomfield are under pre-evacuation notices.

Evacuations are in effect for this mapped area.

Boulder OEM

The fires have been confirmed in the following areas (top two are the main concern):



North of the City of Boulder. The closest intersection is N. Foothills Highway and Middle Fork Road. The name of this fire is the Middle Fork Fire.

South of the City of Boulder. The closest intersection is S. Cherryvale Road and Marshall Drive. The name of this fire is the Marshall Fire.

Near CU Boulder South Campus at Highway 36 and Table Mesa Drive

Denver7 is working to confirm the locations of other fires



Evacuation points are at the North Boulder Recreation Center (3170 Broadway, Boulder), Longmont Senior Center (910 Longs Peak Avenue, Longmont), and YMCA of Northern Colorado (2800 Dagny Way, Lafayette).

Click here to sign up for emergency alerts in Colorado. You can call the Boulder County Emergency Call Center at 303-413-7730.

Below are live updates from this fire:

4 p.m. | The Denver Fire Department is deploying crews to assist with the fires in Superior by sending multiple engines and apparatuses.

4 p.m. | Though no official total has been announced, photos and videos confirm homes are going up in flames from fast-moving Boulder County wildfires.

Chilling photo shows homes on fire off McCaslin Boulevard

3:51 p.m. | Due to a power outage at South Boulder Recreation Center, the replacement evacuation center is North Boulder Recreation Center (NBRC), 3170 Broadway. Anyone needing evacuation resources can head to NBRC.

3:39 p.m. | Flames from Boulder County wildfires appear to be approaching a Superior neighborhood.

Boulder County wildfires approaching homes in Superior

3:30 p.m. | Deputy Fire Marshal Kelly Michelle Kelly describes wildfire conditions from Boulder County wildfires and reminds residents to evacuate and stay out of wildfire areas.

Deputy fire marshal describes conditions from Boulder County wildfires

3:29 p.m. | Broomfield Police Department has opened a shelter at the First Bank Center located at 11450 Broomfield Lane. Residents who evacuated from Louisville, Boulder, and Superior can head that way. Broomfield does not have any mandatory evacuation orders in place, though pre-evacuation orders are in effect for residents at the Caliber at Flatirons Apartments, Retreat at Flatirons Apartments, Terracina of Broomfield Apartments, Vantage Point Apartments, Holiday Inn Express, and the Hyatt House in Broomfield.

3:28 p.m. | UCHealth has confirmed that they have received six patients at UCHealth Broomfield Hospital in connection to these fires. Their conditions are unknown.

UCHealth Broomfield confirms they're treating 6 patients from wildfires

3:25 p.m. | Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle will hold a media briefing at 5 p.m. We will bring you that press conference live.

3:15 p.m. | Gov. Jared Polis declared a state of emergency due to fires around the Front Range.

Gov. Polis declares state of emergency for Boulder County wildfires

This allows the state to access disaster emergency funds to support the emergency response efforts in Boulder and provide state resources including the use of the Colorado National Guard, Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control and activation of the State Emergency Operations Center.

3:08 p.m. | Denver7 reporter Sloan Dickey shows evacuation from a neighborhood just south of Superior.

Lines of cars work to evacuate from Superior due to wildfires

2:57 p.m. | Denver7 reporter and anchor Bayan Wang is near the border of Superior where thick, white smoke continues to billow into the air from Boulder County wildfires.

Smoke visible from the outskirts of Superior continues to billow from Boulder County wildfires

2:50 p.m. | Pre-evacuation orders are in effect for residents at the Caliber at Flatirons Apartments, Retreat at Flatirons Apartments, Terracina of Broomfield Apartments, Vantage Point Apartments, Holiday Inn Express, and the Hyatt House in Broomfield. See the map below for details.

2:50 p.m. | As of now, these fires are not threatening Arvada, however the city and its police department are monitoring the situation. If you see flames near you, call 911.

2:43 p.m. | Xcel Energy says its crews are working to restore power that was knocked out by the wind. However, they are working in extreme conditions due to the several fires around Boulder County. As of now, 24,100 customers are without power around Boulder County and Broomfield County.

Paige Narum

2:43 p.m. | Boulder OEM is asking residents to stop calling to offer donations, as lines need to stay clear for emergencies.

2:42 p.m. | City of Boulder firefighter Brad Lupher explains how firefighters will attack wildfires during intense firefighting conditions.

'These are the worst conditions I've seen': Boulder firefighter describes firefighting, evacuation efforts

2:37 p.m. | Denver7's Chief Meteorologist Mike Nelson says a 115 mph gust just hit Rocky Flats.

2:31 p.m. | Thick, black smoke can be seen from McCaslin Boulevard billowing into the sky from Boulder County wildfires. Learn more from Denver7's Sloan Dickey, who is at the scene.

Smoke billowing from Boulder County wildfires

2:30 p.m. | West Metro Fire has sent 10 firefighters to Boulder County to help with the firefighting efforts. Below is what the command post looks like near Superior.

West Metro has 10 firefighters on scene in Boulder County to assist with the fires there. This is what it looks like from the command post near Superior. We are also providing a drone and drone pilot. Follow @boulderoem for updates. #MiddleForkFire #marshallfire https://t.co/oOagDy4NBy pic.twitter.com/u3qM64keIK — WestMetroFire (@WestMetroFire) December 30, 2021

2:17 p.m. | The City of Louisville is now under evacuation, according to the Boulder Office of Emergency Management. Leave quickly if you're in the area. Denver7 reporter Russell Haythorn shows evacuations from 96th Street and Dylan Road.

City of Louisville residents ordered to evacuate for fast-moving wildfires

2:16 p.m. | Sarah Adcock, a Denver7 employee, was evacuated during the fire. She lives in Superior.

She said she learned about the fire through a Superior Facebook group before turning to the news for details.

"We just packed up as much stuff as we could, helped our neighbors get their stuff out, and we're currently on 36 heading out," she said.

Denver7 employee describes evacuation from Superior

She said US 36 has been moving since she evacuated.

2:02 p.m. | US 36 is now closed in both directions between Interlocken Loop to Baseline Road, and from Nebo Rd to CO 66.

Alan Koran

1:58 p.m. | Mountain View Fire Rescue says people living on the southwest side of Boulder County need to go onto the county's website and sign up for Everbridge to get emergency alerts. The group says to leave the area if you see fire and not to wait for an evacuation alert. People in the southwest Boulder area should drive north or east.

Mark Fearer

1:55 p.m. | Winds appears slightly calmer in Louisville at the intersection of Dylan Road and 96th Street, but smoke is still filling the air.

1:50 p.m. | The city of Louisville is not under evacuation as of now.

Smoke from nearby wildfires fills the air in Louisville

1:48 p.m. | Colorado Gov. Jared Polis tweeted about the wildfires, saying he is praying for the thousands of families who are evacuating.

"Fast winds are spreading flames quickly and all aircraft are grounded," he tweeted.

1:47 p.m. | Strong winds are blowing a mix of dust and smoke in the air around Boulder County. This is a view from McCaslin by the dog park.

McCaslin by the dog park. North of the fire. Strong winds, blowing dust and smoke. pic.twitter.com/p9YNYy8wfY — Eric English (@EricEnglish777) December 30, 2021

1:41 p.m. | A second evacuation center has opened up at the Lafayette YMCA, located at 2800 Dagny Way in Lafayette.

1:39 p.m. | Broomfield residents do not need to evacuate and is not on pre-evacuation notice as of now. The Broomfield Police Department says it has opened the Emergency Operations Center and is watching the situation closely

1:30 p.m. | Broomfield and southeastern Boulder counties including Louisville, Superior, Lafayette and Broomfield are under air quality health advisories due to the wildfire smoke. This will last until 8 p.m.

1:04 p.m. | The Boulder Police Department is asking drivers to stay off the roads as the smoke is making it hard to see and the roads are becoming clogged. First responders are trying to move around the traffic.

1 p.m. | The entire Town of Superior is under evacuation notice due to growing and fast-moving fires in the area. Eastbound US 36 is open for evacuees. All westbound lanes are closed.

12:46 p.m. | The Marshall Fire has closed Highway 93 at County Road 170.

12:17 p.m. | The Boulder Emergency Operations Center has been activated to respond to the fires.

12:15 p.m. | Denver7's James Dougherty shared this video from Louisville.

This video is from #LouisvilleCO near the Home Depot. Bad winds and ash falling from the sky. pic.twitter.com/Cu3eOOIJOy — James Dougherty (@DoughertyKMGH) December 30, 2021

12:13 p.m. | Denver7 photojournalist Eric English captured this video from Cherryvale Road.

11:38 a.m. | Highway 93 is closed in both directions between Highway 170 near Superior and Hogback Road near Golden due to multiple crashes and high wind. Several high-profile vehicles have been blown over due to the wind, according to Colorado State Patrol.

11:45 a.m. | Several wildfires were reported in Boulder County. It's not clear how all of the Boulder County fires started, but at least a few began after power lines were blown down, the Boulder County Sheriff's Office said.

11:18 a.m. | Both directions of US 36 (Boulder Turnpike) are closed between Nolan Drive near Lyons and Longhorn Road near Boulder due to fire danger.

This is a rapidly developing story and will be updated.