Mulberry Silk Pillowcases Are Luxurious And Refreshing

After waking up from a nice, deep sleep, your body might feel refreshed and ready to take on the day — but your hair might say otherwise. (Bedhead happens to the best of us!) If you often wake up with rough, tangled hair, a silk pillowcase could help.

The perks of silk pillowcases are plentiful, including helping your hair and skin look their best. Because silk doesn’t absorb much moisture, the belief is that by sleeping on silk pillowcases (or wrapping your hair in silk), your hair will retain moisture, leading to less frizz. What’s more, silk pillowcases cause less friction than cotton pillowcases, so they can prevent the tangles and bedhead that we get from sleeping on cotton bedding.

As for skin benefits, sleeping on a smooth surface like a silk pillowcase reduces the chances of waking up with those skin creases you can get from sleeping on more coarse or wrinkled fabric.

While you might associate soft, silky bedding with royal palaces or high-end hotels, the truth is that you can find relatively reasonably-priced options on Amazon. These Fishers Finery 25 mm 100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcases, for example, were given top marks by Good Housekeeping as some of the best silk pillowcases you can buy.

Mulberry silk is a high-quality textile with a luxurious feel, and while the two-pack of Fishers Finery mulberry silk pillowcases varies in price depending on size and color, most sets are priced around $50 on Amazon.

More than 6,700 reviewers rated these pillowcases highly, with an average rating of 4.6 stars out of 5. The positive reviews note the softness, comfort and durability of the pillowcases. One reviewer said they are “worth every penny” while another person felt it was a good investment for anyone dealing with skin issues, as it’s not rough on your skin.

Another individual, who wrote that they often give silk pillowcases as gifts, claimed that these are “by far the best product and somehow also one of the most reasonably priced.”

To care for mulberry silk pillowcases, you can hand-wash or machine wash on the gentle cycle. The company recommends washing in a mesh bag and letting them dry flat. Dry cleaning is also an option.

It’s worth noting there are cheaper “smooth” pillowcases on the market, but check the material before purchasing. Silk is a fiber while satin is a weave. Satin pillowcases are made of polyester, which makes them more cost-effective — but silk and satin fabrics aren’t apples to apples. A set of mulberry silk pillowcases might be worth the cost if they really do help you get your beauty sleep.

