Watch

Actions

MT DOJ issues Missing-Endangered Person Advisory for Missoula man

items.[0].image.alt
MTN
<b>Missing-Endangered Person Advisory for Donald Spies</b>
Missing-Endangered Person Advisory for Donald Spies
Posted at 8:13 PM, May 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-14 22:13:54-04

The Montana Department of Justice has issued a Missing-Endangered Person Advisory for Donald Spies at the request of the Missoula Police Department.

Donald is a 63-year old man, 6 foot 2, about 205 pounds, with brown eyes, gray hair, and glasses. Donald is driving a silver 2019 Ford F 1 50 pickup, Montana license plate 4-40393C.

He was last seen on Thursday, May 13, at 8 p.m. wearing a dark zip-up jacket and khaki pants.

Police say that he may be having a mental health crisis.

If you see him, do not approach - please call 911 immediately.

If you have any information on Donald's possible whereabouts, please call Missoula Police at 406 552-6300.

Missing-Endangered Person Advisory for Donald Spies
MT DOJ

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

44 courses for just $119!