MSU men's basketball rolls to 116-42 exhibition victory over Yellowstone Christian

BOZEMAN — In their final tuneup game before the regular season, that Montana State men's basketball team took on Yellowstone Christian in an exhibition matchup.

Montana State started slow, but eventually found their stride to roll to an easy 116-42 victory.

Bobcats freshman Patrick McMahon out of Palmer, Alaska led the team with 17 points. He mad six out of eight shot attempts. Senior Abdul Mohamed was second on the team with 14 points.

Montana State had five players in double figures. The Bobcats shot 61% from the field and 44% from three-point land.

Montana State begins their regular season on Nov. 9 at Colorado. The Buffaloes finished third in the Pac-12 last year with a 23-9 overall record and made it to the second round of the NCAA tournament.