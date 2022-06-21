MSU Billings announces 2022 women’s soccer schedule

(Editor's note: MSUB Athletics release)

BILLINGS - BILLINGS, Mont. – Announcing a full, 19-game schedule on Friday, the Montana State University Billings women’s soccer team unveiled its slate of games for the upcoming 2022 fall season.

The Yellowjackets have 10 home contests throughout the fall, and will play 14 Great Northwest Athletic Conference games on the road to the 2022 GNAC Championship tournament in early November. “We are very excited about the upcoming fall season,” said MSUB head coach Stephen Cavallo. “We felt that we made great strides during the past academic year, and we have improved both individually and collectively. We are looking to take the strong momentum gained during the 2022 spring semester into the upcoming GNAC season. The level of competition in our non-conference matches is going to truly prepare us for the battle that is our conference.”

All matches will feature a live video stream and live statistics, with links for each game available online here. [msubsports.com]. Tickets for home contests may be purchased at the gate, and are $5 for general admission. Admission is free for all MSUB students and staff, children in sixth grade or under.

MSUB will play exhibition contests against Northwest College on Aug. 13, before a marquee matchup under the lights against Rocky Mountain College on Aug. 20 at Herb Klindt Stadium.

The regular season begins on Aug. 25 with the 7th annual Rimrock Classic in memory of Trevor Wildberger, with the Yellowjackets hosting a four-team affair over the weekend. The team’s non-conference schedule will include a trip to Missoula to face the NCAA Division I University of Montana Grizzlies on Sept. 2, before MSUB goes back to Division II play with games against Minot State on Sept. 6 and at Black Hills State on Sept. 9.

Reigning GNAC champion Seattle Pacific University comes to the Magic City on Sept. 15 to kick off the double-round robin conference schedule which consumes the final two months of the season. After the match against the Falcons, MSUB has three more home stands throughout the GNAC season. The Oct. 15 date against Western Washington will be tabbed the annual MSUB Kicks Cancer game, and Senior Day will fall on Oct. 29 against Central Washington in the regular season finale.

MSUB will endure a four-game road stretch in the middle of the campaign, with back-to-back weekends away from home spanning Sept. 29-Oct. 8. The schedule will also include eight dates that will be doubleheaders with the Yellowjacket men’s soccer team.

The Yellowjackets will be battling for a top-four spot in the GNAC regular season standings, which would earn them a berth in the conference tournament set for Nov. 3-5 at Northwest Nazarene University in Nampa, Idaho. The winner of the tournament will earn the GNAC’s automatic berth into the NCAA West Region Championships, which are set for Nov. 10-12.

“We have shown steady improvement since the 2017 season, and we believe we are on the path of something special with this team,” Cavallo said. “We are looking forward to getting everyone back together in August and hitting the ground running. We have a lot to accomplish this fall and cannot wait to get started.”

