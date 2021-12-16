MSU and Montana Grizzlies have four players named to the AP All-America first-team

BOZEMAN — The Associated Press released their All-America teams and the Cats and Griz were well represented.

For the Bobcats, senior linebacker Troy Andersen and senior offensive tackle Lewis Kidd were named to the first-team. For the Griz, redshirt junior defensive back Justin Ford and redshirt freshman punter Brian Buschini, who has transferred to the FBS to be a Nebraksa Cornhusker, were also put on the list.

Ford had the most interceptions in the FCS (9) and Andersen is up for the Buck Buchanan award, which is given out the day before the FCS Championship game.

Montana State junior running back Isaiah Ifanse and the Griz junior linebacker Patrick O'Connell were named to the second-team. O'Connell, like Andersen, is up for the Buck Buchanan award as well.

Montana State's semifinal at home against South Dakota State kicks off at noon and can be viewed on ESPN 2.

