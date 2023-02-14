Why you’re seeing these cartoonish Big Red Boots all over social media

When it comes to things going viral, one thing is certain — it’s impossible to predict what will come next. Recently the brand MSCHF has launched what it calls the Big Red Boot, and it’s created quite the stir on social media.

The Big Red Boot is the company’s latest creation, and it releases Feb. 16 for $350. It’s anticipated to resell at even higher amounts. StockX already has asking prices over $900, although the numbers will likely drop a little after the release. The cartoon-like shoes look similar to those seen on fictional characters like Ronald McDonald, Dora The Explorer or Astro Boy.

If you’re not familiar with the brand name MSCHF, you might recognize the brand’s previous work, which includes wild sneakers and miscellaneous art concepts that also went viral. Take, for example, the company’s 2019 Air Max 97″ Jesus Shoes that were filled with 60cc of holy water straight from the River Jordan, allowing proud owners to quite literally walk on water. Originally listed for $1,425, pairs fetched as high as $4,000 on resale sites.

MSCHF says the boots are made with a TPU rubber shell and EVA mid- and outsole. On its website, MSCHF calls them, “Cartoon boots for a cool 3D world. Cartoonishness is an abstraction that frees us from the constraints of reality.” They jokingly added, “If you kick someone in these boots they go BOING!”

The boots fall in line with the ethos of the MSCHF brand: these boots are fun, silly and outrageous. You might be wondering who would be interested in wearing big red cartoon boots in the real world? So far, we’ve seen them on several fashion influencers, including Lil Wayne.

Lil Wayne wearing MSCHF boots & NLE Choppa has 2 pairs of jeans on pic.twitter.com/ccR9Av7r99 — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) February 12, 2023

While big red cartoon boots sound fun, we wonder how easy they’ll be to walk in, and what kind of outfit you’d pair them with. What do you think — could you pull it off?

