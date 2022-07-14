Motorcyclist dies in Lincoln County crash

LIBBY - A motorcyclist died in a Wednesday evening crash on US Highway 2 in Lincoln County.

The Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) reports the accident happened shortly after 9 p.m. near mile marker 71, east of Libby.

A 33-year-old man from Libby was traveling west on US Highway 2 when he attempted to pass a vehicle in a no passing zone.

MHP reports the victim lost control of his motorcycle on a curve and then slid 260 feet, according to MHP.

The man was pronounced dead after approximately an hour of medical attention.

The MHP reports speed and alcohol are suspected to have been factors in the crash.

The victim's name has not been released.