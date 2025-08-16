Vegas scene-setter: NFL rookies Tommy Mellott, Junior Bergen highlight multiple Montana storylines

LAS VEGAS — One year ago this summer, Billings native Junior Bergen and Butte's Tommy Mellott were hard at work, conditioning for college football at Montana and Montana State, respectively. Saturday they will share the same field — this time as NFL rookies.

Watch MTN Sports' scene-setter and each Montana storyline from Las Vegas:

Vegas scene-setter: NFL rookies Mellott, Bergen highlight multiple Montana storylines

Chasing roster spots when the Las Vegas Raiders host the San Francisco 49ers in the second of three preseason games for both teams, Mellott and Bergen are competing at wide receiver and special teams.

Mellott was selected by the Raiders in the sixth round of April's draft, while Bergen was chosen by the 49ers in Round 7. Additionally, former Montana State defensive lineman Sebastian Valdez is vying for a position with the 49ers.

Additionally, Butte High alum and former Montana star safety Colt Anderson is an assistant special teams coach with the 49ers, and Helena native Tom McMahon coaches special teams for the Raiders.

NFL teams must finalize their active rosters to 53 by Aug. 26. Saturday's game kicks off from Allegiant Stadium at 2 p.m. Mountain Time and will be televised on the NFL Network.

