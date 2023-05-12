Flint's Last Dance: Choteau funnyman Rasmussen set for final flourish at PBR World Finals

BOZEMAN — The Professional Bull Riders World Finals begin Friday and continue through May 21 at Dickies Arena in Forth Woth, Texas. It will mark longtime funnyman Flint Rasmussen's final sendoff.

In February, Choteau's Rasmussen announced his retirement at the following of the 2023 PBR Unleash The Beast season. Though the World Finals will be his last performance on the dirt, Rasmussen will transition into a new role as a commentator for the PBR Team Series beginning later this year.

Rasmussen is one of the most recognizable personalities in both bull riding and rodeo circles, and is credited with reinventing the role of "rodeo clown" in both sports. He recently had his final PBR performance in his home state of Montana at the Unleash The Beast event in Billings in April.

MTN Sports' Brandon Sullivan recently sat down with Rasmussen and members of his family to discuss his long career as "the man in the can" and reflect on his time as a sports entertainer. You can watch the video in the media player above. You can also catch the segment on demand on any of our MTN streaming apps.

