Billings boxer Jojo Martinez wins 2021 National Silver Gloves Title

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Young Billings boxer Johaunna (Jojo) Martinez won her second National Silver Gloves Boxing championship Thursday in Kansas City, her stepfather Austin Schnizler told MontanaSports.com.

Martinez beat Brandy Ortega of California in the girls 11-12 year old open bracket at 119 lbs. The win marks Martinez's second national title in three years.

Last month, Martinez won Montana's Silver Gloves championship at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center.

Her next bout is Saturday in Houston at the Texas Women's Championship where she'll face the nation's No. 3 boxer in her weight class. The tournament is open to all females ages 8 and up.

Martinez drew national attention as a sixth-grader at Big Sky Elementary School when she caught the attention of Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's team on social media and was invited to join the actor/former wrestler's Project Rock clothing campaign, a partnership with Under Armour. She didn’t get to meet Johnson but appeared in advertisements with him.