MontanaSports.com 2023 high school football power rankings for Sept. 12

MTN Sports High school football rankings

Sept. 12, 2023

CLASS AA

1. Bozeman Gallatin (3-0). Last week: Beat Billings Senior 51-28. This week: vs. Great Falls CMR

2. Bozeman (3-0). Last week: Beat Billings Skyview 56-7. This week: at Great Falls

3. Butte (2-1). Last week: Beat Kalispell Glacier 28-27. This week: at Missoula Big Sky

4. Kalispell Glacier (2-1). Last week: Lost to Butte 28-27. This week: vs. No. 5 Helena

5. Helena (2-1). Last week: Beat Missoula Hellgate 48-13. This week: at No. 4 Kalispell Glacier

Around Class AA: There's a new No. 1 this week thanks to a wild comeback win by Butte on Friday night at Naranche Stadium. The previously unranked Bulldogs erased a 21-point deficit and held on to beat formerly top-ranked Glacier 28-27. That allowed Bozeman Gallatin to take over the No. 1 position, followed by crosstown rival and No. 2-ranked Bozeman High. Despite it's loss, No. 4 Glacier remains a contender and looks to bounce back at home against No. 5 Helena this week.

CLASS A

1. Lewistown (3-0). Last week: Beat Sidney 35-0. This week: vs. Lockwood

2. Dillon (2-0). Last week: Beat Columbia Falls 22-19. This week: vs. Frenchtown

3. Hamilton (3-0). Last week: Beat Bigfork 35-14. This week: at Stevensville

4. Columbia Falls (2-1). Last week: Lost to Dillon 22-19. This week: at Whitefish

5. Billings Central (3-0). Last week: Beat East Helena 50-6. This week: vs. Laurel

Around Class A: Dillon went on the road last week and won an anticipated matchup against previously No. 2-ranked Columbia Falls. The Beavers and Wildcats traded spots in this week's rankings as a result. No. 3 Hamilton, meanwhile, pulled away to hand Bigfork its first loss since the Vikings returned to Class A this season. This week, longtime rivals Laurel and No. 5 Billings Central will tangle at Herb Klindt Field.

CLASS B

1. Florence (3-0). Last week: Beat Huntley Project 44-27. This week: vs. Conrad

2. Eureka (3-0). Last week: Beat Cut Bank 54-0. This week: at Fairfield

3. Missoula Loyola (3-0). Last week: Beat Big Timber 52-0. This week: vs. Malta

4. Red Lodge (3-0). Last week: Beat Colstrip 56-0. This week: vs. No. 10 Joliet

5. Columbus (3-0). Last week: Beat Glasgow 41-0. This week: at Big Timber

6. Manhattan (2-1). Last week: Beat Thompson Falls 35-12. This week: vs. Glasgow

7. Jefferson (2-1). Last week: Beat Malta 48-14. This week: vs. Thompson Falls

8. Three Forks (2-1). Last week: Beat Whitehall 45-0. This week: at Anaconda

9. Baker (2-1). Last week: Beat Joliet 22-21. This week: vs. Huntley Project

10. Joliet (2-1). Last week: Lost to Baker 22-21. This week: vs. No. 4 Red Lodge

Around Class B: Of the teams in this week's top 10, only one faltered — Joliet fell to Baker 22-21 in a wild game Friday night. Baker, as a result, has joined the rankings at No. 9 while Joliet fell to No. 10. The top five — No. 1 Florence, No. 2 Eureka, No. 3 Loyola, No. 4 Red Lodge and No. 5 Columbus — keep motoring along as all won in blowout fashion last week.

8-MAN

1. Fairview (3-0). Last week: Beat Broadus 75-8. This week: vs. Poplar

2. Circle (3-0). Last week: Beat Poplar 44-0. This week: vs. No. 9 Wibaux

3. Ennis (3-0). Last week: Beat Sheridan 61-0. This week: at No. 4 Simms

4. Simms (3-0). Last week: Beat No. 7 Choteau 70-12. This week: vs. No. 3 Ennis

5. Arlee (3-0). Last week: Beat Darby 52-20. This week: at St. Ignatius

6. Valley Christian (3-0). Last week: Beat St. Ignatius 51-18. This week: at Superior

7. Plentywood (3-0). Last week: Beat Scobey 38-28. This week: Idle

8. Belt (1-1). Last week: Beat Fort Benton 38-0. This week: vs. Rocky Boy

9. Wibaux (2-1): Last week: Beat Culbertson 48-29. This week: at No. 2 Circle

10. Manhattan Christian (2-1). Last week: Beat Seeley-Swan 56-8. This week: at Drummond-Philipsburg

Around 8-Man: The biggest game on the 8-Man calendar this week is No. 4 Ennis traveling to No. 3 Simms for a showdown of top-five 3-0 teams. Ennis routed Sheridan last week 61-0 while Simms rolled past previous No. 7 Choteau 70-12. Defeneding state champion Belt is back among the ranked after a 38-0 shutout of Fort Benton.

6-MAN

1. Big Sandy (3-0). Last week: Beat D-G-S-G 36-28. This week: at Valier

2. Froid-Lake (3-0). Last week: Beat Savage 64-14. This week: Idle

3. Centerville (3-0). Last week: Beat Highwood 48-0. This week: at Great Falls Central

4. Harlowton-Ryegate-Judith Gap (3-0). Last week: Beat Great Falls Central 69-32. This week: vs. No. 8 Roy-Winifred

5. C-J-I (2-1). Last week: Beat Power-Dutton-Brady 53-37. This week: Idle

6. D-G-S-G (2-1). Last week: Lost to Big Sandy 36-28. This week: at Hobson-Moore

7. Hot Springs (1-0). Last week: Idle. This week: at Lincoln

8. Roy-Winifred (3-0). Last week: Beat Hobson-Moore 6-0. This week: at No. 4 Harlowton-Ryegate-Judith Gap

9. Westby-Grenora (3-0). Last week: Beat Terry 56-0. This week: at Richey-Lambert

10. Noxon (3-0). Last week: Beat Lima 67-0. This week: vs. West Yellowstone

Around 6-Man: A scary moment occurred last week when two players sustained injuries during the Highwood-Centerville game. Highwood's William Elkins and Centerville's Zack Anderson were hurt on a Highwood kickoff return with 5:44 remaining in the first quarter, with both having to be transported to hospitals in Great Falls. The game was postponed but resumed Monday, with No. 3 Centerville winning 48-0.

