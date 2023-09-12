MontanaSports.com 2023 high school football power rankings for Sept. 12

MTN Sports High school football rankings
Sept. 12, 2023
CLASS AA
1. Bozeman Gallatin (3-0). Last week: Beat Billings Senior 51-28. This week: vs. Great Falls CMR
2. Bozeman (3-0). Last week: Beat Billings Skyview 56-7. This week: at Great Falls
3. Butte (2-1). Last week: Beat Kalispell Glacier 28-27. This week: at Missoula Big Sky
4. Kalispell Glacier (2-1). Last week: Lost to Butte 28-27. This week: vs. No. 5 Helena
5. Helena (2-1). Last week: Beat Missoula Hellgate 48-13. This week: at No. 4 Kalispell Glacier
Around Class AA: There's a new No. 1 this week thanks to a wild comeback win by Butte on Friday night at Naranche Stadium. The previously unranked Bulldogs erased a 21-point deficit and held on to beat formerly top-ranked Glacier 28-27. That allowed Bozeman Gallatin to take over the No. 1 position, followed by crosstown rival and No. 2-ranked Bozeman High. Despite it's loss, No. 4 Glacier remains a contender and looks to bounce back at home against No. 5 Helena this week.
CLASS A
1. Lewistown (3-0). Last week: Beat Sidney 35-0. This week: vs. Lockwood
2. Dillon (2-0). Last week: Beat Columbia Falls 22-19. This week: vs. Frenchtown
3. Hamilton (3-0). Last week: Beat Bigfork 35-14. This week: at Stevensville
4. Columbia Falls (2-1). Last week: Lost to Dillon 22-19. This week: at Whitefish
5. Billings Central (3-0). Last week: Beat East Helena 50-6. This week: vs. Laurel
Around Class A: Dillon went on the road last week and won an anticipated matchup against previously No. 2-ranked Columbia Falls. The Beavers and Wildcats traded spots in this week's rankings as a result. No. 3 Hamilton, meanwhile, pulled away to hand Bigfork its first loss since the Vikings returned to Class A this season. This week, longtime rivals Laurel and No. 5 Billings Central will tangle at Herb Klindt Field.
CLASS B
1. Florence (3-0). Last week: Beat Huntley Project 44-27. This week: vs. Conrad
2. Eureka (3-0). Last week: Beat Cut Bank 54-0. This week: at Fairfield
3. Missoula Loyola (3-0). Last week: Beat Big Timber 52-0. This week: vs. Malta
4. Red Lodge (3-0). Last week: Beat Colstrip 56-0. This week: vs. No. 10 Joliet
5. Columbus (3-0). Last week: Beat Glasgow 41-0. This week: at Big Timber
6. Manhattan (2-1). Last week: Beat Thompson Falls 35-12. This week: vs. Glasgow
7. Jefferson (2-1). Last week: Beat Malta 48-14. This week: vs. Thompson Falls
8. Three Forks (2-1). Last week: Beat Whitehall 45-0. This week: at Anaconda
9. Baker (2-1). Last week: Beat Joliet 22-21. This week: vs. Huntley Project
10. Joliet (2-1). Last week: Lost to Baker 22-21. This week: vs. No. 4 Red Lodge
Around Class B: Of the teams in this week's top 10, only one faltered — Joliet fell to Baker 22-21 in a wild game Friday night. Baker, as a result, has joined the rankings at No. 9 while Joliet fell to No. 10. The top five — No. 1 Florence, No. 2 Eureka, No. 3 Loyola, No. 4 Red Lodge and No. 5 Columbus — keep motoring along as all won in blowout fashion last week.
8-MAN
1. Fairview (3-0). Last week: Beat Broadus 75-8. This week: vs. Poplar
2. Circle (3-0). Last week: Beat Poplar 44-0. This week: vs. No. 9 Wibaux
3. Ennis (3-0). Last week: Beat Sheridan 61-0. This week: at No. 4 Simms
4. Simms (3-0). Last week: Beat No. 7 Choteau 70-12. This week: vs. No. 3 Ennis
5. Arlee (3-0). Last week: Beat Darby 52-20. This week: at St. Ignatius
6. Valley Christian (3-0). Last week: Beat St. Ignatius 51-18. This week: at Superior
7. Plentywood (3-0). Last week: Beat Scobey 38-28. This week: Idle
8. Belt (1-1). Last week: Beat Fort Benton 38-0. This week: vs. Rocky Boy
9. Wibaux (2-1): Last week: Beat Culbertson 48-29. This week: at No. 2 Circle
10. Manhattan Christian (2-1). Last week: Beat Seeley-Swan 56-8. This week: at Drummond-Philipsburg
Around 8-Man: The biggest game on the 8-Man calendar this week is No. 4 Ennis traveling to No. 3 Simms for a showdown of top-five 3-0 teams. Ennis routed Sheridan last week 61-0 while Simms rolled past previous No. 7 Choteau 70-12. Defeneding state champion Belt is back among the ranked after a 38-0 shutout of Fort Benton.
6-MAN
1. Big Sandy (3-0). Last week: Beat D-G-S-G 36-28. This week: at Valier
2. Froid-Lake (3-0). Last week: Beat Savage 64-14. This week: Idle
3. Centerville (3-0). Last week: Beat Highwood 48-0. This week: at Great Falls Central
4. Harlowton-Ryegate-Judith Gap (3-0). Last week: Beat Great Falls Central 69-32. This week: vs. No. 8 Roy-Winifred
5. C-J-I (2-1). Last week: Beat Power-Dutton-Brady 53-37. This week: Idle
6. D-G-S-G (2-1). Last week: Lost to Big Sandy 36-28. This week: at Hobson-Moore
7. Hot Springs (1-0). Last week: Idle. This week: at Lincoln
8. Roy-Winifred (3-0). Last week: Beat Hobson-Moore 6-0. This week: at No. 4 Harlowton-Ryegate-Judith Gap
9. Westby-Grenora (3-0). Last week: Beat Terry 56-0. This week: at Richey-Lambert
10. Noxon (3-0). Last week: Beat Lima 67-0. This week: vs. West Yellowstone
Around 6-Man: A scary moment occurred last week when two players sustained injuries during the Highwood-Centerville game. Highwood's William Elkins and Centerville's Zack Anderson were hurt on a Highwood kickoff return with 5:44 remaining in the first quarter, with both having to be transported to hospitals in Great Falls. The game was postponed but resumed Monday, with No. 3 Centerville winning 48-0.
