Watch

Actions

Montana vs. Montana State basketball games rescheduled due to FCS championship

items.[0].image.alt
MTN Sports
Cat-Griz logo
Posted at 3:43 PM, Dec 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-21 17:43:03-05

(Editor's note: University of Montana press release)

The first round of basketball games between Montana and Montana State, originally scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 8, in Bozeman, have been moved back a day to Sunday, Jan. 9.

The women’s game will tip off at 1 p.m., the men’s game at 5 p.m.

The change was made to accommodate the Montana State football team’s appearance in the FCS national championship game on Jan. 8 in Frisco, Texas.

The scheduling conflict would have led to staffing issues for the basketball games.

The teams’ games in Missoula will be held on Feb. 26 and 27. The women will play at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 26, the men at 3 p.m. on the 27th in a game that will be shown on ESPNU.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader