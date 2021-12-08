Montana State's Troy Andersen, Montana's Patrick O'Connell named finalists for Buck Buchanan Award

The finalists for the 2021 Stats Perform Buck Buchanan Award were released on Wednesday, and the Treasure State is well-represented.

Montana State's Troy Andersen, Montana's Patrick O'Connell and Florida A&M's Isaiah Land are the remaining finalists for the Buchanan Award, which is given annually to the best defensive player in Division I FCS. The trio of linebackers will be invited to the announcement ceremony on Jan. 7 at the FCS National Awards Banquet in Frisco, Texas.

Andersen, a Dillon graduate, was named the Big Sky Conference Defensive Player of the Year after tallying 111 tackles during the regular season, including 57 solos, with 9.5 tackles-for-loss and two sacks. He intercepted two passes, returning one for a touchdown, and broke up seven others. Andersen also recovered a fumble and hurried the quarterback once.

O'Connell, who graduated from Kalispell Glacier, was first-team all-Big Sky this season after totaling 91 tackles, including 40 solos, with a conference-high 13 sacks as well as 19.5 tackles for 121 yards in losses. He had five QB hurries, three forced fumbles and one fumble return for a touchdown.

Montana cornerback Justin Ford, who leads all of Division I with nine interceptions (eight in the regular season), finished fourth in the voting.