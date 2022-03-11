Montana State women win Big Sky championship, advance to NCAA tournament

(Editor's note: this article will be updated with highlights)

BOISE, Idaho -- The Montana State women's basketball team never got a chance to take the court in the 2020 Big Sky Conference Tournament championship game due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But on Friday afternoon in Boise, the Bobcats took full advantage of their latest opportunity.

No. 2 Montana State defeated No. 4 Northern Arizona 75-64 to win the Big Sky championship and advance to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2017.

Darian White finished with 17 points, Leia Beattie added 16 and Kola Bad Bear scored 13 points for MSU.

The Bobcats trailed 13-6 early in the first quarter but eventually found their offensive groove and led 28-21 at half.

They ballooned that lead into a 51-36 advantage late in the third quarter, but NAU responded and went on a 17-0 run to take a 53-51 lead early in the fourth quarter.

However, Darian White took over and scored the next eight Bobcat points as MSU retook the lead and held on down the stretch.

NAU finishes the season 17-14 under Havre native Loree Payne, who is in her fifth year as head coach of the program. The Lumberjacks were playing in their first championship game since 2007.

