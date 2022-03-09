Montana State women find rhythm, beat Weber State in Big Sky tourney

BOISE, Idaho— The Montana State women's basketball team overcame a slow start to race past Weber State in the Big Sky Conference tournament quarterfinal round on Tuesday evening at Idaho Central Arena.

Montana State trailed 31-19 midway through the second quarter but went on a 14-0 run and took a 36-33 lead into the break thanks to a strong first-half performance from Kola Bad Bear.

The Bobcats never trailed again as Darian White completely took over in the second half for MSU.

White finished with 22 points, all in the second half, and added six assists while Bad Bear had a game-high 23 points on 8-for-9 shooting. Taylor Janssen added 14 points for the Bobcats.

Montana State shot 27.8% from the field in the first quarter but improved that to 61.5% in the second quarter as they built their comeback. MSU finished shooting 47.5% from the field and went 8 for 20 from deep.

Rebounding was the biggest obstacle for MSU against Weber State as the Wildcats finished with a 44 to 25 advantage on the boards.

The Bobcats are making their fourth semifinal game appearance in the last six tournaments. They will play the winner of Idaho and Southern Utah at 8 p.m. on Wednesday for a shot at the championship game.

Northern Colorado and Northern Arizona will play in the other women's semifinal.

