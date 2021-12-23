Montana State men cruise past SAGU AIC for ninth victory

BOZEMAN — The Montana State men's basketball team will head into Christmas with another win in hand.

Six Bobcats scored in double digits as MSU romped to a 124-74 win over SAGU American Indian College on Wednesday evening at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse to improve to 9-4 overall.

Nick Gazelas his six 3-pointers for a team-high 18 points, Great Osobor had 16 and Jurbrile Belo scored 13 points. Xavier Bishop chipped in with 11 points and Patrick McMahon and Mareng Gatkuoth each had 10.

The Bobcats tied the game at 2-2 in the first minute and never relinquished the lead, building a 57-26 advantage by halftime.

MSU will now host Weber State on Dec. 30 and Idaho State on Jan. 1.

